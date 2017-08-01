Excerpts from recent editorials in newspapers in Illinois

By The Associated Press

July 29, 2017

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register

Obstinate partisanship leads to lack of trust in public officials

What a week in politics, both in Washington, D.C., and in Springfield.

Watching it unfold, it's easy to understand the ratings that Sangamon County residents gave state officials and federal officials in a biennial survey on quality of life issues.

Only 19 percent of residents expressed positive feelings about state elected officials; 28 percent had confidence in federal elected officials, according to results released Friday.

It's almost surprising those numbers weren't lower.

The issues at hand - health care and education - couldn't be more important to everyday taxpayers. Decisions being made in Washington will affect whether citizens can get affordable health insurance, whether they can rest easy knowing that they can seek medical care when illness befalls them or their family. The decisions affect your local hospital, the doctors, the small business owner wondering how they can afford to offer employees health benefits.

The partisan brinksmanship in Springfield belies the severity of what's at stake there: whether schools already battered by the unconscionable two years of budget impasse, have the money to open in August, or to stay open past the fall, to educate our kids. Only in Illinois could we have funding to run the schools but no statutory mechanism to distribute it.

Both are highly complex issues, and both are tangled up in political party leaders' need to "win."

Meanwhile, the citizens lose - faith in our democratic institutions, if nothing else.

When McCain returned to the Senate floor, he implored his colleagues to forget the "bombastic loudmouths on the radio and television and the Internet." He reminded them that it wasn't right for Obamacare to be pushed through on party lines, and said he didn't want Republicans to do the same.

"Incremental progress, compromises that each side criticize but also accept, just plain muddling through to chip away at problems and keep our enemies from doing their worst isn't glamorous or exciting. It doesn't feel like a political triumph. But it's usually the most we can expect from our system of government, operating in a country as diverse and quarrelsome and free as ours," he said.

In the wee hours of Friday, of course, he went on to be one of three senators who bucked their party, derailing the so-called "skinny repeal" of the health care act. Agree with them or not, those three - McCain, Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski - acted on what they thought was right, not based on what letter was appended to their name.

It's something that Illinois lawmakers need to remember. There was a sign of hope Friday, when Rauner signaled that he would begin to negotiate over the weekend with legislators from both parties.

It's time for them to buckle down, and as McCain said, begin to muddle through to find a solution to get schools open on time.

No matter how it ends, neither Illinois Republicans or Democrats can declare a "win" on this one. But it's sure time for the state's citizens to get one.

July 28, 2017

The (Champaign) News-Gazette

Why not Illinois?

Illinois not only isn't competitive with neighboring states, it's also not trying to be competitive with neighboring states.

What's good for Wisconsin isn't necessarily bad for Illinois.

But that's not the case in connection with the recent big decision by Foxconn, a Taiwanese company that, among other things, assembles the iPhone for Apple. The company announced, with considerable fanfare at the White House, that it plans to build a $10 billion plant near Janesville, Wis., that is expected to create 3,000 jobs initially and eventually at least 13,000 jobs.

This private investment is coming with $3 billion in financial incentives over a 15-year period. But the incentives won't be awarded unless Foxconn creates the anticipated jobs paying an average salary of $54,000 a year.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the plan is "being called the largest economic development project in state history," one that is expected to open in 2020 and be part of a 20 million-square-foot campus on at least 1,000 acres.

Comparing the proposal to Silicon Valley, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has dubbed the area where the plant will be built as "Wisconn Valley."

The factory will produce liquid-crystal display panels - LCDs - for televisions and computer screens.

As Gov. Walker boasted in his announcement, the development will provide a big shot in the arm for the Wisconsin economy, particularly the state's manufacturing sector.

It goes without saying that this is a huge feather in the caps of Cheeseheads. At the same time, it's a disappointment to other states that were trying to lure Foxconn to their home turf.

Seven states competed for Foxconn. The others were Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner reportedly offered a generous incentive package to Foxconn. But, frankly, it's hard to imagine this state being a serious contender for such a large enterprise.

The Land of Lincoln has strengths - a Midwest location, a strong transportation network, a capable workforce. But its strengths are outweighed by its weaknesses, specifically its reputation as being hostile to job creators.

A company that's eventually going to employ 13,000 is, naturally, going to have concerns about workers' compensation costs, corporate tax rates and state and local governments that keep themselves in good economic shape.

In those categories, our elected officials not only are failing dramatically but making it crystal clear they have no interest in reshaping the status quo.

That may be OK for those who have good jobs. But what about those who want a good job and a good, economically healthy place for their families to live? Too many people who fall into the latter category are leaving.

That, of course, is Illinois' problem, not Wisconsin's. But Illinois' disadvantage is Wisconsin's, and other states', advantage, and it will continue to be until our Republican governor and Democratic Legislature realize their common interest in rebuilding this effectively bankrupt state.

July 26, 2017

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan

As darkness descends, it's our region's time to shine

It is the height of irony - the world's spotlight will shine on Southern Illinois for two minutes and 40 seconds Aug. 21 because the region will be cloaked in darkness.

Southern Illinois will become the scientific center of the universe for 160 seconds as the moon blots out the sun in a total eclipse. Total solar eclipses aren't rare - a total eclipse is visible somewhere on earth roughly every 18 months.

But, according to space.com, the shadow cast by the moon is small, only about 70 miles wide. Therefore, a total solar eclipse is visible from any specific spot on earth just once every 360 years.

To some of us, the coming eclipse is truly a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence. Others, for various reasons, are experiencing eclipse fatigue weeks before the actual event as eclipse-centered art, crafts, banners, T-shirts and other souvenirs invade the senses at every turn.

To those people tired of hearing and reading about one of the universe's great natural marvels - it's going to get a lot worse before it gets better.

Southern Illinois, as it should be, is undergoing eclipse immersion.

The region is also preparing for an expected onslaught of visitors. Eclipse viewing activities are scheduled throughout Southern Illinois . from an eclipse festival in Chester, to a live broadcast of Planetary Radio from Southern Illinois University's Shryock Auditorium, to an Eclipse Comic-Con event at SIU's Student Center. World-famous scientific entities will set up shop in Saluki Stadium, including staff from NASA and the Adler Planetarium.

Although there are some local naysayers, this is a big deal, scientifically, and for Southern Illinois.

How big?

GreatAmericanEclipse.com suggests visitors arrive at their viewing location a day, preferably two, in advance. The website suggests interstate highways in the path of the total eclipse will become virtual parking lots Aug. 21.

Eclipse viewers are warned to be self-sufficient - carry food, water and toilet paper. And make sure their gas tanks are topped off. Oh, and calling someone on your mobile phone? The systems are likely to be overwhelmed.

These aren't encouraging words for those already experiencing eclipse fatigue.

To the rest of us, this is clearly an opportunity for Southern Illinois. This is a chance for communities from Chester to Carbondale, from Cahokia to Carterville to put their best foot forward.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service are promoting the eclipse with programs leading up to the event. There are web pages dedicated to the best areas to view the eclipse from public property. The sites include the number of available parking spaces - vital information if the eclipse draws the kind of crowds that are anticipated.

With that in mind, it is also important to note that the total eclipse will last a maximum of 160 seconds and people are being advised to arrive a day or two in advance.

Obviously, those visitors to our region, whether or not they packed their own toilet paper, will be looking for entertainment, food and sights to see. The region has the opportunity for national exposure that a multi-million-dollar ad campaign could not buy.

There is just once chance to make a good first impression, and for Southern Illinois, this is it.

Residents of the region are well-versed on many things that make Southern Illinois unique. For many traveling hundreds of miles to experience the eclipse, this will likely be their first foray into Southern Illinois.

While it is unreasonable to think that a once-in-360-year event will turn the region's economy around, we need to view this as the opportunity it is. Getting someone to visit once is the hard part. It is up to us - civic organizations, villages, towns, counties and individual citizens - to make Southern Illinois a return destination.

