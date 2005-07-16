High-Speed Chase

Cape Girardeau, MO -- Several southeast Missouri police officers were involved in a high-speed chase early Saturday morning.

A little after 1 a.m. Cape Girardeau Police observed a white van, with a busted window, driving the wrong way on Kingshighway. Officers began chasing the driver, trying to get him stopped. The driver made it onto Interstate 55, where he then drove in the wrong direction of traffic.

The Highway Patrol says, the driver was going south in the northbound lane of I-55. They also say, the driver sped up to about 130 miles per hour straight into oncoming traffic.

At about mile marker 86, which is near the Cape Girardeau Airport, officers used tire deflaters and stopped the vehicle.

The Highway Patrol, Scott County Deputies, and Scott City Police all were on the scene, holding up traffic while they made the arrest.