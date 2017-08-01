Name of homicide victim released, investigation underway in Mississippi Co., MO

Hundreds of children will be ready for the first day of class thanks to a back-to-school bash in Dexter, Missouri.
Hundreds of children will be ready for the first day of class thanks to a back-to-school bash in Dexter, Missouri.
According to Acting Sheriff Branden Caid, deputies were called to a home in Wilson City early Tuesday morning for an apparent homicide.
According to Acting Sheriff Branden Caid, deputies were called to a home in Wilson City early Tuesday morning for an apparent homicide.
Lindsey Morales works at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau and is excited to see her first eclipse.
Lindsey Morales works at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau and is excited to see her first eclipse.
St. Vincent High School will hold a celebration and rally on Tuesday, August 1.
St. Vincent High School will hold a celebration and rally on Tuesday, August 1.
Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued an amendatory veto of Senate Bill 1, a bill that would provide funding to school districts across the state.
Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued an amendatory veto of Senate Bill 1, a bill that would provide funding to school districts across the state.
The people flocked to the edge of the waters to get a look at the manatees as they calmly moved along.
The people flocked to the edge of the waters to get a look at the manatees as they calmly moved along.
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy has moved to a bayou downstream from where he is believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy has moved to a bayou downstream from where he is believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign.