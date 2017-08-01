Name of homicide victim released, investigation underway in Mississippi Co., MO

A homicide investigation is underway right now in Mississippi County.

Sheriff Branden Caid released the name of the victim. He said 55-year-old Ralph Edward Cross, from Wilson City, was killed.

According to Acting Sheriff Branden Caid, deputies were called to a home in Wilson City early Tuesday morning for an apparent homicide.

Caid said it's not clear yet how the Cross died.

Officers are waiting for a search warrant to be signed so they can continue the investigation.

A suspect is not in custody, but Caid said he does not believe this crime was a random act.

According to the Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, August 3 in Farmington, Mo.

He said the cause of death is being held until after the autopsy.

