Homicide investigation underway in Mississippi Co., MO

A teenager from Florida was extradited to Franklin County, Illinois where he is facing charges for allegedly making two bomb threats against the Sesser-Valier Schools.
According to Acting Sheriff Branden Caid, deputies were called to a home in Wilson City early Tuesday morning for an apparent homicide.
Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued an amendatory veto of Senate Bill 1, a bill that would provide funding to school districts across the state.
A Paducah, Kentucky man has been arrested in connection with a robbery of a customer at a Family Dollar store last week.
Officers in Missouri and Illinois were looking for a suspect after a high-speed chase through southern Illinois.
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign.
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.
The self-described “email prankster” in the U.K. sent a letter to the homeland security adviser, pretending to be President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.
