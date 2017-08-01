Homicide investigation underway in Mississippi Co., MO

A homicide investigation is underway right now in Mississippi County.

According to Acting Sheriff Branden Caid, deputies were called to a home in Wilson City early Tuesday morning for an apparent homicide.

Caid said a man was killed. It's not clear yet how the man died.

Officers are waiting for a search warrant to be signed so they can continue the investigation.

A suspect is not in custody, but Caid said he does not believe this crime was a random act.

