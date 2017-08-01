4 'adult entertainers' wanted as persons of interest in Mississippi Co. homicide investigation

A Saxony Lutheran High School Student who had heart surgery after collapsing at a basketball game returned home to Jackson on August 3.
Young adults in southern Illinois are losing a longtime job training site in Golconda, Illinois.
Police are looking for four women as persons of interest in a homicide investigation in Mississippi County.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are asking for help from the public to identify three men who broke into a convenience store early Thursday morning.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
He said it was just a joke gone bad.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
A woman brought a lot of firepower to a cell phone store for an armed robbery.
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.
