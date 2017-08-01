4 'adult entertainers' wanted as persons of interest in Mississippi Co. homicide investigation

Investigators in Mississippi County, Missouri want to identify and locate four women considered to be persons of interest in a homicide investigation.

According to Sheriff Branden Caid, the four women are adult entertainers.

He said they may be driving a 2010-2012 Nissan Sentra with Tennessee license plates. It is possible the plates are from Memphis or Nashville. They are also working with Tennessee officials to try to identify the persons of interest.

Caid identified the homicide victim as Ralph Edward Cross, 55, of Wilson City.

According to Acting Sheriff Caid, deputies were called to a home in Wilson City early on Tuesday morning for an apparent homicide.

Caid said it's not clear yet how the Cross died.

A suspect is not in custody, but Caid said he does not believe this crime was a random act.

According to the Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, August 3 in Farmington, Mo.

He said the cause of death is being held until after the autopsy. Those results are expected soon.

