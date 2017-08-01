4 'adult entertainers' arrested, charged with murder in Mississippi Co. homicide

Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.

According to Acting Sheriff Branden Caid, all four women are charged with murder 1st degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The suspects are:

Brittany Curry, 28 Ponesha Taylor, 23 Johniesha Simmons, 19 Lauteshia Dotson, 23

Caid said Curry shot and killed Ralph Edward Cross, 55. His body was found inside his Wilson City home on Tuesday, August 1. Cross died of a gunshot wound to the back

Investigators learned that the women have been frequenting southeast Missouri after advertising escort services online.

They reportedly had a flat tire and Cross offered to help them. He actually bought them a new tire and invited them back to his home where they stayed until Cross' body was discovered Tuesday morning.

Caid said that it appears robbery was a motive in the crime. Multiple witnesses said they had seen the victim with a large sum of money and that money has not been recovered. Investigators noted that couch cushions were askew and pockets had been turned out of pants along with other signs that indicated the home had been searched.

Authorities said a 9mm handgun may be involved in the case. They said the handgun has not been recovered and is suspected to be with one of the four women or inside the car.

Family and friends of the women saw media coverage of the case, including the surveillance photos, and called law enforcement. Several agencies were able to work together and convince the women to come back to Missouri to be interviewed by police to give their side of the story.

Curry, Taylor, Simmons and Dotson are all being held in separate facilities without bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.