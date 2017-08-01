WI man accused of stealing unmarked patrol car; leading police on high-speed chase in IL, MO

This is the car the suspect was driving. (Source: KFVS)

A Wisconsin man is accused of stealing an unmarked patrol car in Milwaukee and leading police on a chase through southern Illinois and into Missouri.

Stanley Dewayne Mullins, 52, is facing charges in Missouri for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle - property damage exceeding $1,000; operated a vehicle on highway without a valid license - first offense; tampering with motor vehicle - first; exceeding the posted speed limit (131/70); resisted arrest or interfered with arrest for a felony; and operated a vehicle in careless and imprudent manner - resulting in an accident (drove off the road, returned to the road and hit two vehicles).

According to court documents, at around 11:15 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers learned of a chase on I-57 southbound from the 19 mile post.

A Mounds City, Ill. police sergeant tried to stop the vehicle in Illinois, but court documents state the vehicle led him on a chase into Missouri.

According to the officer, the vehicle reached speeds of 131 miles per hour in Missouri. They said Mullins drove the vehicle carelessly and resisted arrest by fleeing after the crash.

The vehicle crashed on I-57 South at the 7.6 mile post.

According to court documents, a trooper arrived on scene and saw a damaged, blue 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with a Wisconsin registration partially on the road, facing north.

The trooper also reported seeing two tractor trailer units involved in a crash on the right side of the road.

After the crash, officers say the driver of the Ford ran from the scene and was found a few hundred yards north of the crash, hiding in the brush.

They say the driver identified himself as Wisconsin resident Stanley Mullins.

According to court documents, a computer check on Mullins showed he had an active felony Arkansas warrant for probation and parole violation. It also showed the vehicle was reported stolen by the Milwaukee Police Department.

According to acting Mississippi County Sheriff Branden Caid, that suspect is now in custody. He confirmed there was only one suspect.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, after his arrest, Mullins was taken from the sheriff's department to a Sikeston, Mo. hospital to be treated for "minor injuries."

Officials say the chase originated out of Mound City, Ill.

Charleston, Mo. police say they helped Illinois officials with the car chase.

According to Sheriff Randy Kern with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, Mullins flipped the car around in the interstate median and rammed the deputy's car head-on.

The deputy had a minor head injured. His squad car was totaled.

Kern said Mullins drove into Missouri, hit several semi-trucks along the way, crashed the car, and then got out and ran away on foot. This was on the Missouri side of I-57, near mile marker 7.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, an unmarked squad car was stolen on Monday, July 31 between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. from N. 7th Street. Other than a squad radio, police said there was not any equipment in the vehicle.

Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn told Milwaukee station WITI-TV that a detective dropped the keys while carrying an armful of files. The chief said he doesn't think the suspect was targeting a police vehicle.

"It sounds opportunistic, give the fact he was walking down the street and probably saw some keys on the street and I guess it was a happy surprise to him," Chief Flynn said. "It was an interceptor. It was only an interceptor, so I don't know how fast it was able to go."

Milwaukee police say charges will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

