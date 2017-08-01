Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through 2 states

This is the car the suspect was driving. (Source: KFVS)

Officers in Missouri and Illinois were looking for a suspect after a high-speed chase through southern Illinois.

According to acting Mississippi County Sheriff Branden Caid, that suspect is now in custody. He confirmed there was only one suspect.

According to Sheriff Randy Kern with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, a deputy tried to stop a car going southbound on Interstate 57 for a traffic violation.

The car pulled over and the officer learned the car was stolen.

That's when the car took off. Kern said the deputy followed him and tried to pull him over again. The suspect was reportedly driving recklessly.

Kern said the suspect flipped the car around in the interstate median and rammed the deputy's car head-on.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with a head injury. His squad car is totaled.

Kern said the suspect drove into Missouri, hit several semi-trucks along the way, crashed the car, and then got out and ran away on foot. This was on the Missouri side, near mile marker 7 on I-57.

Sheriff Caid said the stolen car appeared to be a patrol car at one time and may have recently been sold.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that officers are responding to Mississippi County to help in the search.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.