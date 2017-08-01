Three Rivers College Dexter campus offers welding classes

Students attending Three Rivers College Dexter location will be able to learn a new skill during the Fall 2017 semester.

The college has announced it will begin offering welding classes.

Three Rivers will offer two one-year certificates for welding, as well as an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Engineering Technology with a focus on welding.

“Our welding programs offer an efficient and affordable gateway into a high-demand career,” said Dr. Dan Lauder, Chair of the Career Studies and Workforce Development department at Three Rivers. “In as little as a year, a student in these programs can be ready for well-paying welding jobs anywhere in the nation.”

Students have two options. They can attend Three Rivers’ welding programs in Dexter to obtain a one-year certificate in Manufacturing Welding or Maintenance Welding in a year, or an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Engineering Technology -- Welding Option in two years.

In addition to the welding programs, Three Rivers – Dexter also offers a one-year Green Diesel certificate, focusing on diesel engine mechanics.

Fall classes at Three Rivers, including the Welding program, begin August 14, with a registration deadline of Friday, August 11.

Prospective students can visit trcc.edu or call 573-270-9605 for more information on all of Three Rivers’ programs of study.

To apply for admission to Three Rivers, visit trcc.edu/admissions.

Prospective students must possess a high school diploma or high school equivalency credential.

