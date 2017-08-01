Gov. Rauner issues amendatory veto of IL school funding bill

Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued an amendatory veto of Senate Bill 1, a bill that would provide funding to school districts across the state.

The bill was sent to Rauner's desk on Monday, July 31.

Rauner had previously said he would veto the bill to strip additional funding for Chicago Public Schools.

Lawmakers have a few options on the table regarding the bill. They can choose to accept the governor's changes or vote to override the changes. But if they fail to override the entire bill dies.

A third option is to draft new legislation, referred to as a trailer bill, which could be more in line with the governor's changes.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.