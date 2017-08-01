DuQuoin superintendent reacts to Gov. Rauner's amendatory veto of IL school funding bill

Hundreds of children will be ready for the first day of class thanks to a back-to-school bash in Dexter, Missouri.
According to Acting Sheriff Branden Caid, deputies were called to a home in Wilson City early Tuesday morning for an apparent homicide.
Lindsey Morales works at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau and is excited to see her first eclipse.
St. Vincent High School will hold a celebration and rally on Tuesday, August 1.
Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued an amendatory veto of Senate Bill 1, a bill that would provide funding to school districts across the state.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy has moved to a bayou downstream from where he is believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign.
The people flocked to the edge of the waters to get a look at the manatees as they calmly moved along.
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.
A doctor has been indicted for operating a pill mill out of a practice in Montgomery, according to the Department of Justice.
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.
