'Vacation Missouri' photo contest announced by Lieutenant Gov. Mike Parson

Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson has announced a “Vacation Missouri” Photo Contest.

All Missouri residents and visitor are encouraged to submit their photography work for the contest.

Winners will receive:

A proclamation from the Lieutenant Governor

An invitation to the Capitol for a recognition ceremony

Have their work displayed in the State Capitol and throughout the State of Missouri

“Missouri welcomes over 41 million visitors every year, and one of the main things that happens on vacation is taking picture,” said Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson. “As an advocate for Missouri tourism, my office is committed to raising awareness for our state’s many destinations for tourism and vacations. I encourage all who live in and visit Missouri to submit their work and showcase not only your talents, but our great state as well,” Lieutenant Governor Parson said.

The contest is open to all photographers no matter what skill level and works of multiple genres will be accepted.

Winners and honorable mentions will be chosen from categories of beginners, intermediate and advanced.

Monday, Sept. 4 is the deadline to submit photographs.

For further information or to submit works, please contact the Office of Lieutenant Governor at 573-751-4727 or go to this email.

