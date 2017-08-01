Paducah man facing numerous charges after pointing a gun at his girlfriend

A McCracken County, Kentucky man was arrested on Monday, July 31 after pointing a handgun at his girlfriend and then running from police.
A Paducah, Kentucky man has been arrested in connection with a robbery of a customer at a Family Dollar store last week.
Two women who say a police officer in Kentucky sexually assaulted them have filed lawsuits.
A monthly survey of business leaders suggested a drop in business conditions but still indicated the economy will pick up over the next few months in nine Midwest and Plains states.
Crews in Butler County, Missouri are searching for a missing man who they believe may be in the Black River off of County Road 611 .
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.
"This little girl was trying to go see her mom and dad, so she came from upstairs to the basement to find them," leaving her footprints behind her.
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.
