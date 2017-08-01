2 Kentucky women file sexual assault lawsuits against police

Two women who say a police officer in Kentucky sexually assaulted them have filed lawsuits.
Two women who say a police officer in Kentucky sexually assaulted them have filed lawsuits.
A monthly survey of business leaders suggested a drop in business conditions but still indicated the economy will pick up over the next few months in nine Midwest and Plains states.
A monthly survey of business leaders suggested a drop in business conditions but still indicated the economy will pick up over the next few months in nine Midwest and Plains states.
Crews in Butler County, Missouri are searching for a missing man who they believe may be in the Black River off of County Road 611 .
Crews in Butler County, Missouri are searching for a missing man who they believe may be in the Black River off of County Road 611 .
Video from a police dashboard camera and witnesses, along with DNA evidence, are expected to play a big role as a white former St. Louis officer goes to trial for killing a black suspect in 2011.
Video from a police dashboard camera and witnesses, along with DNA evidence, are expected to play a big role as a white former St. Louis officer goes to trial for killing a black suspect in 2011.
We are counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017.
We are counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017.