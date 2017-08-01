Opening statements planned in ex-officer's murder trial

Video from a police dashboard camera and witnesses, along with DNA evidence, are expected to play a big role as a white former St. Louis officer goes to trial for killing a black suspect in 2011.
Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is expected to use his veto power to remove some money for Chicago Public Schools from a school funding bill - a move that could jeopardize funding for Illinois' roughly 850 districts.
We are counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017.
Crews in Butler County, Missouri are searching for a missing man who they believe may be in the Black River off of County Road 611 .
People in Carbondale, Illinois headed to the library on Monday night, July 31 to take part in a national project that is going across the country.
