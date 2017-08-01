Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: How does the moon block the sun?

Video from a police dashboard camera and witnesses, along with DNA evidence, are expected to play a big role as a white former St. Louis officer goes to trial for killing a black suspect in 2011.
Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is expected to use his veto power to remove some money for Chicago Public Schools from a school funding bill - a move that could jeopardize funding for Illinois' roughly 850 districts.
We are counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017.
Crews in Butler County, Missouri are searching for a missing man who they believe may be in the Black River off of County Road 611 .
People in Carbondale, Illinois headed to the library on Monday night, July 31 to take part in a national project that is going across the country.
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
The heroin epidemic took a dramatic turn for one police chief in a small Stark County town.
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.
The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on East Dunlap Street in the city of Lancaster.
The Howards say they continuously receive mail that should go to other families.
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.
