Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: How does the moon block the sun?

We are counting down to Heartland Eclipse 2017.

On August 21 a total solar eclipse will cast its shadow over Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Ever wonder why the moon is just the right size to block out the sun during an eclipse?

It turns out that the sun is about 400 times the diameter of the moon. But the moon is 400 times closer than the sun. So the math adds up to the moon being the perfect size to show the sun's atmosphere during a total eclipse.

