Five things you need to know on 8/1

It's Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It will be another hot day across the Heartland as humidity levels slowly creep back up towards normal levels for this time of the year. It will be partly cloudy at times with temps in the upper 80s. There is a chance for isolated pop-up showers. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm air will continue to linger with an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow and Thursday.

Making headlines:

Doniphan man charged with murder in deadly shooting: A Doniphan man is behind bars on charges of murder and armed criminal action after an early morning shooting yesterday.

Republicans say time for Senate to move on from health care: Leading Senate Republicans said Monday it was time to move from health care to other issues, saying they saw no fresh pathway to the votes needed to reverse last week's collapse of their effort to repeal and rewrite the Obama health care law.

IL school funding bill sent to governor: Illinois' school funding bill is in the hands of the governor. A spokesman for Senators Paul Schimpf and Dale Fowler confirmed Senate Bill 1, the legislation that revamps Illinois' school funding formula, was sent to Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday afternoon, July 31.

Alexander County receives $25,000 federal grant for emergency services: Alexander County will receive $25,000 to buy a new emergency vehicle. The money comes from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Rural Development. Alexander County Emergency Management Director, Mike Turner said they will use the money to buy a new F-250 truck.

Inmate escaped Ohio Co., KY jail through faulty door; considered dangerous: An inmate escaped from an Ohio County, Kentucky Detention Center on Sunday night, July 30. Troopers with the KSP say 48-year-old Arnold Ray McKenney of Cromwell, Ky. was in the detention center in Hartford, Ky. for various charges including rape and sodomy first. His whereabouts are currently unknown but law enforcement and jail staff would consider him dangerous.

