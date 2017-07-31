Crews in Butler Co., MO search for missing man, possibly in Blac - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

Crews in Butler Co., MO search for missing man, possibly in Black River

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Crews in Butler County, Missouri are searching for a missing man who they believe may be in the Black River off of County Road 611 .

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, the man is reported to be a 41-year-old white male.

He has reportedly been missing since Saturday, July 29.

We will have more information on the search as it becomes available. 

