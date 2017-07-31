Crews in Butler Co., MO search for missing man, possibly in Black River

Crews in Butler County, Missouri are searching for a missing man who they believe may be in the Black River off of County Road 611 .

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, the man is reported to be a 41-year-old white male.

He has reportedly been missing since Saturday, July 29.

We will have more information on the search as it becomes available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.