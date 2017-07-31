Crews in Butler Co., MO continue search for missing man possibly in Black River

Illinois lawmakers are continuing their battle over a school funding bill that many school districts need to pass in order to open their doors.
Illinois lawmakers are continuing their battle over a school funding bill that many school districts need to pass in order to open their doors.
Crews in Butler County, Missouri are searching for a missing man who they believe may be in the Black River off of County Road 611 .
Crews in Butler County, Missouri are searching for a missing man who they believe may be in the Black River off of County Road 611 .
A Doniphan man accused of murdering his brother-in-law this week is scheduled to go before a Ripley County judge on Wednesday, August 2.
A Doniphan man accused of murdering his brother-in-law this week is scheduled to go before a Ripley County judge on Wednesday, August 2.
Did you know that an eclipse was used to prove Albert Einstein's Theory of Relativity?
Did you know that an eclipse was used to prove Albert Einstein's Theory of Relativity?
A Carmi, Illinois man is dead after a crash in White County, Illinois on Tuesday, August 1.
A Carmi, Illinois man is dead after a crash in White County, Illinois on Tuesday, August 1.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.
Prosecutors are allegedly that Tammy Moorer, the woman charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, posted information about the case to her personal Facebook page.
Prosecutors are allegedly that Tammy Moorer, the woman charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, posted information about the case to her personal Facebook page.
While most students were on vacation, two twins and rising sophomores at Sacred Heart Academy got perfect scores on the ACT.
While most students were on vacation, two twins and rising sophomores at Sacred Heart Academy got perfect scores on the ACT.
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.