Crews in Butler Co., MO continue search for missing man possibly in Black River

Crews in Butler County, Missouri are continuing their search for a missing man who they believe may be in the Black River off of County Road 611 .

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, the man is reported to be 41-year-old Thomas Mayabb.

This is the second day authorities have been searching for Mayabb. Crews reportedly found some articles of clothing on Monday.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol water division are aiding in the search.

Mayabb has been missing since Saturday, July 29.

We will have more information on the search as it becomes available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.