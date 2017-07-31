Butler Co. man likely drowned in the Black River - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Butler Co. man likely drowned in the Black River

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Provided by family) (Source: Provided by family)
BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Butler County Coroner believes a missing man who was found in the Black River in Butler County, Missouri likely drowned.

Thomas Mayabb, 41, was found in the Black River on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Crews in Butler County, Missouri searched the Black River off of County Road 611 for several days before finding Mayabb. He had been missing since Saturday, July 29.

Crews reportedly found some articles of clothing in the river on Monday before finding his body on Wednesday.

An autopsy on Aug. 4 revealed no signs of trauma.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol water division helped in the search.

