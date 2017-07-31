Body of missing man found in Black River in Butler Co., MO

The body of a missing man was found on Wednesday, August 2 in the Black River in Butler County, Missouri.

According to the Butler County coroner, an autopsy was set for Friday and there's no word on any foul play at the moment.

Crews in Butler County, Missouri searched the Black River off of County Road 611 .

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, the man is reported to be 41-year-old Thomas Mayabb.

TCrews reportedly found some articles of clothing on Monday.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol water division helped in the search.

Mayabb has been missing since Saturday, July 29.

