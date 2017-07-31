Autopsy scheduled for missing man found in Black River in Butler - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Autopsy scheduled for missing man found in Black River in Butler Co., MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Thomas Mayabb (Source: Provided by family) Thomas Mayabb (Source: Provided by family)
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4 for a missing man who was found in the Black River in Butler County, Missouri.

Thomas Mayabb, 41, was found in the Black River on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Crews in Butler County, Missouri searched the Black River off of County Road 611 for several days before finding Mayabb. He had been missing since Saturday, July 29.

Crews reportedly found some articles of clothing in the river on Monday before finding his body on Wednesday.

There's no word on any foul play at the moment.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol water division helped in the search.

