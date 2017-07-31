Welcome Blanket Project connects U.S. citizens with immigrants in Carbondale, IL

People in Carbondale, Illinois headed to the library on Monday night, July 31 to take part in a national project that is going across the country.
People in Carbondale, Illinois headed to the library on Monday night, July 31 to take part in a national project that is going across the country.
A Doniphan man is behind bars on charges of murder and armed criminal action in connection to the shooting death of his brother-in-law.
A Doniphan man is behind bars on charges of murder and armed criminal action in connection to the shooting death of his brother-in-law.
Alexander County will receive $25,000 to buy a new emergency vehicle. The money comes from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Rural Development.
Alexander County will receive $25,000 to buy a new emergency vehicle. The money comes from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Rural Development.
It's that time of year again, many parents are helping their children prepare for the upcoming school year.
It's that time of year again, many parents are helping their children prepare for the upcoming school year.
A Saxony Lutheran High School student collapsed at a game on Saturday, July 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.
A Saxony Lutheran High School student collapsed at a game on Saturday, July 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
Archie Manning played a key role in the hiring of Freeze, and he was a guest speaker at the 71st annual meeting of the Southern Legislative Conference in Biloxi on Monday.
Archie Manning played a key role in the hiring of Freeze, and he was a guest speaker at the 71st annual meeting of the Southern Legislative Conference in Biloxi on Monday.
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.
Police said a man and woman, who are referred to as a modern day “Bunny 'n Clyde” in a Facebook post, were arrested in connection with a bank robbery from June 27 after several tips from the public.
Police said a man and woman, who are referred to as a modern day “Bunny 'n Clyde” in a Facebook post, were arrested in connection with a bank robbery from June 27 after several tips from the public.
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.
A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a walk-in cooler at Molly Malone's off Montgomery Road Monday morning, Cincinnati police said.
A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a walk-in cooler at Molly Malone's off Montgomery Road Monday morning, Cincinnati police said.