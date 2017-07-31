Welcome Blanket Project connects U.S. citizens with immigrants in Carbondale, IL

People in Carbondale, Illinois headed to the library on Monday night, July 31 to take part in a national project that is going across the country.

The Welcome Blanket Project aims to connect citizens of the U.S. with some of the country's newest immigrants.

Volunteers said the blanket is a symbol of offering comfort and warmth. Those who helped out are people like Adams-Sai who is a volunteer knitter.

"A traditional gift such as a blanket is a really beautiful and compassionate way to welcome someone," Marion Adams-Sai said. "Like you welcome a baby to a family. Its something that we do in the united states within our family and so this is one way we can welcome to the United states as they join our American Family."

Knitters and quilters are creating 10' by 10' squares to submit to the national project.

The Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago will then select pieces to put on display through the end of the year.

Once the display is over the pieces will then be given to refugee families that have recently settled in the U.S.

