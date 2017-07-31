Paducah man arrested for robbery at Family Dollar store

A McCracken County man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a customer at a Family Dollar store in Paducah. According to the Paducah Police Department, Ulysses McNeely, 22, is charged with first-degree robbery.

The alleged crime happened at the Family Dollar location on Bridge Street on Wednesday, July 26.

Police were called at 9:17 p.m. to the reported robbery. A clerk said a man came in the store, pulled a handgun and demanded money.

The clerk said she was unable to open the cash register, and the man pointed the gun at a shopper and demanded money from her. The woman gave him an unknown amount of cash and he fled on foot.

The two women provided a description of the robber, which lead Detective Travis Watson to identify him as McNeely. McNeely was arrested at his home on July 31.

According to police, he admitted to robbing the store and the customer because he needed money. He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

