Paducah man arrested for robbery at Family Dollar store

It's that time of year again, many parents are helping their children prepare for the upcoming school year.
It's that time of year again, many parents are helping their children prepare for the upcoming school year.
A Saxony Lutheran High School student collapsed at a game on Saturday, July 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.
A Saxony Lutheran High School student collapsed at a game on Saturday, July 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Illinois school funding bill is in the hands of the governor. Senators Paul Schimpf and Dale Fowler confirmed that Senate Bill 1,the legislation that revamps the Illinois school funding formula, was sent to Governor Bruce Rauner this afternoon.
Illinois school funding bill is in the hands of the governor. Senators Paul Schimpf and Dale Fowler confirmed that Senate Bill 1,the legislation that revamps the Illinois school funding formula, was sent to Governor Bruce Rauner this afternoon.
Illinois' school funding bill is in the hands of the governor.
Illinois' school funding bill is in the hands of the governor.
Alexander County will receive $25,000 to buy a new emergency vehicle. The money comes from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Rural Development.
Alexander County will receive $25,000 to buy a new emergency vehicle. The money comes from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Rural Development.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.
Archie Manning played a key role in the hiring of Freeze, and he was a guest speaker at the 71st annual meeting of the Southern Legislative Conference in Biloxi on Monday.
Archie Manning played a key role in the hiring of Freeze, and he was a guest speaker at the 71st annual meeting of the Southern Legislative Conference in Biloxi on Monday.
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.
At a press conference on Monday, Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said the 12 inmates who escaped Sunday night comes down to two things: A mistake by a jail employee and peanut butter. Yes, peanut butter.
At a press conference on Monday, Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said the 12 inmates who escaped Sunday night comes down to two things: A mistake by a jail employee and peanut butter. Yes, peanut butter.
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.
HBO confirmed the hack but didn't say how much data was taken and did not confirm which shows were affected.
HBO confirmed the hack but didn't say how much data was taken and did not confirm which shows were affected.