Saxony Lutheran student saved by AED returns home after heart surgery

A Saxony Lutheran High School Student who had heart surgery after collapsing at a basketball game returned home on August 3.

Trae Robinson underwent surgery August 1 after collapsing at a basketball game in Kansas City on Saturday, July 29.

An internal defibrillator was inserted to help in case he has any other heart complications in the future.

According to Christie Crain, Trae Robinson's mother, the soon-to-be high school senior was playing in an AAU tournament in Kansas City when he collapsed early in the game.

She said he received CPR but it was not successful. An AED was then brought out and Trae was shocked a couple of times before a heartbeat was detected.

Trae, who lives in Jackson, Missouri, was taken to a hospital in Kansas City and then transferred to Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City.

Crain said that nurses and doctors thought he might have had a lethal heart rhythm while he was playing basketball and that the AED saved his life.

Tests revealed Robinson has Long QT Syndrome which, according to the Mayo Clinic, is a heart rhythm disorder that can potentially cause fast, chaotic heartbeats. His mom said doctors also diagnosed him with slight hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick.

Mark Ruark, Saxony Lutheran principal, said he is glad the AED was there to be used to save Trae's life.

"This is a classic example of a problem prevented by the use of AEDs," he said. "This prevented a tragedy."

Ruark feels strongly about AEDs and wanted to make sure people know how to use them and to make sure the batteries are charged at all times.

"I am just thankful God was with Trae," Ruark added. "I am thankful that the situation was a good one."

Trae is #44 on the Saxony Lutheran basketball team.

Saxony Lutheran Principal Mark Ruark spoke to us about the importance of AED's.

When Ruark first heard what happened he said he thought about Trae and his family and how they were doing.

"What a real tragedy it could have been had an AED not been place," Ruark said. "I'm just so thankful God was with him and with the family and he appears to be on the road to recovery."

Ruark said he is a great student and athlete. Trae plays basketball and runs track and field for Saxony and sings as well.

"He's a tremendous singer!" Ruark exclaimed. "You should come see him in a choir concert. He has a wonderful voice, an outstanding academic student and just a great all around kid. We are just so thankful this is going to have a happy ending."

Because of this incident that happened with Trae, Ruark feels this is a great reminder of the importance of having an AED.

"This case with Trae really shows the whole world that it doesn't matter how much they cost. Having one in a gym, in a public place that easily can be used by people saves lives! It saved his life and you can't put a price on that," Ruark said.

Saxony Lutheran already has one AED at their school located in their gymnasium. However, Ruark felt that they needed a second one and already was in the process of talking about getting a second before Trae's collapse.

Ruark felt they need one for outside for when they are playing sports so it would be more convenient to get in case they needed it.

"I think this (Trae's incident) drives the point home that this is necessary," Ruark added.

Ruark feels this is on top of the agenda talking to everyone about the importance of AED's and to have them ready to go and know what to do in case there is an emergency.

"It's the peace of mind of knowing someone has an issue or something occurs like what happened with Trae, anybody can open up that case and use the AED and save a life," Ruark said.

Ruark also stated that everyone at the school is excited to have him back on his feet and back in the school halls.

"We've been praying for him everyday and every night," Ruark said. "I know our staff, our student body and the greater community at large has been praying for him and we'll love to have him back, get him back in the gym and get him back at school and have him singing happy songs in choir again."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.