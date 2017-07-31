Jackson, MO high school student saved by AED after collapsing at basketball game

A Saxony Lutheran High School student collapsed at a game on Saturday, July 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to Christie Crain, Trae Robinson's mother, the soon-to-be high school senior was playing in an AAU tournament in Kansas City when he collapsed early in the game.

She said he received CPR but it was not successful. An AED was then brought out and Trae was shocked a couple of times before a heartbeat was detected.

Trae was taken to a hospital in Kansas City and then transferred to Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City.

On Monday, his mother said he was moved out of ICU and underwent tests to determine what caused his cardiac arrest.

Crain said that nurses and doctors thought he might have had a lethal heart rhythm while he was playing basketball and that the AED saved his life. They are waiting for test results to decide on the next steps.

Mark Ruark, Saxony Lutheran principal, said he is glad the AED was there to be used to save Trae's life.

"This is a classic example of a problem prevented by the use of AEDs," he said. "This prevented a tragedy."

Ruark feels strongly about AEDs and wanted to make sure people know how to use them and to make sure the batteries are charged at all times.

"I am just thankful God was with Trae," Ruark added. "I am thankful that the situation was a good one."

Trae is #44 on the Saxony Lutheran basketball team.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.