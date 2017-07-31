Health Department promotes vaccination for upcoming school year

It's that time of year again, many parents are helping their children prepare for the upcoming school year.

Back to school lists often include pencils, paper and maybe even a new backpack.

Health officials want to ensure that vaccinations are on that list if your child is coming; due this year.

Shaton Hunt is a mother who made sure her child was vaccinated.

Now, as a grandmother, Hunt said her daughter maintains her daughter's shots regularly.

"She knows that it's very important she feels that it's important that her daughter to get the vaccination," said Hunt.

Hunt has also heard the other side of the vaccination debate; some people may believe vaccinations can cause conditions such as autism.

She has advice for those people.

"Go to the health department it's very important that you talk to them," said Hunt.

Sandy Gibbons is a Registered Nurse with the Cape Girardeau Health Department.

She agrees with Hunt . Gibbons urges the public to educate themselves on vaccinations.

"If you don't understand you don't know, just ask. Talk to a health provider who can explain to you," said Gibbons.

If your child is not properly vaccinated, they could be barred from attending classes if an outbreak occurs.

According to Missouri vaccine laws, there are exceptions for people who do not want to receive vaccinations due to religious reasons.

