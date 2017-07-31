IL school funding bill sent to governor

Illinois' school funding bill is in the hands of the governor.

A spokesman for Senators Paul Schimpf and Dale Fowler confirmed Senate Bill 1, the legislation that revamps Illinois' school funding formula, was sent to Governor Bruce Rauner on Monday afternoon, July 31.

Now that the bill is on his desk, it's unclear what will happen. The governor has said he will use his veto power to strip some money for Chicago Public Schools.

In order to override the governor's changes, lawmakers need a three-fifths majority.

