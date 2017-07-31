LOCATED: Escaped inmate from Ohio Co., KY jail found and arrested

An inmate escaped from an Ohio County, Kentucky Detention Center has been located according to police on Wednesday, August 9.

Kentucky State Police troopers from both Post 16-Henderson and Post 2-Madisonville along with the US Marshals Service found Arnold Ray McKenney at a residence in the Anton, KY area of Hopkins County.

According to Kentucky State Police, they were notified by officials at the jail. They say 48-year-old McKenney of Cromwell, Ky. was in the detention center in Hartford, Ky. for various charges including rape and sodomy first.

Troopers said he is being transported to the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford where he will be charged with escape, second degree.

According to investigators, he was authorized to be in the kitchen at the jail and assigned wash detail, or dishes. At around 8 p.m., they say he was able to escape through a locked door. Investigators believe the magnetic locking mechanism was faulty by allowing the door to open if enough pressure was applied.

On Tuesday, July 31 at 5:30 pm, KSP troopers charged 23-year-old Harley W. Roebke of Hartford with one count of complicity to escape second degree.

After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators saw Roebke, who was also an inmate at the jail, providing lookout while McKenney tampered with the jail's door prior to his escape.

Roebke was also authorized and assigned to kitchen detail.

