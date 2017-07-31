Missouri welcomes new State Board of Education Members

Three new members were appointed to the State Board of Education on Monday, July 31.

The new members were appointed by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens to the eight-member board.

Melissa Gelner is Chief Kinship Officer at Askinosie Chocolate, Executive Director of Chocolate University and principal at M Gelner Marketing in Springfield. She worked at Tyson Foods for 14 years, most recently as the director of National Account Customer Marketing. Gelner earned a management and marketing degree from the University of Tulsa. Gelner will fulfill the remainder of Peter Herschend’s eight-year term.

Eddy Justice built his business in the Poplar Bluff region for the last 17 years. He is owner and an agent of Eddy Justice State Farm Insurance Agency in Poplar Bluff. Justice earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from John Brown University. Justice replaced Maynard Wallace for a term that runs through 2024.

Delbert Scott is president of Kansas Christian College in Overland Park, Kansas. He served as a Missouri state representative from 1985 through 2002, culminating in his election to House minority leader in 1997. In 2006, Scott was elected as a state senator and served through 2011. Scott’s holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Southwest Missouri State College. Scott replaces Russ Still for a term that began on July 1, 2017.

“We welcome our new members, and we look forward to working closely with them to provide excellent education to Missouri’s more than 900,000 students in public schools,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. “We appreciate the many years of selfless service our outgoing members have dedicated to the children of Missouri.”

The appointees will begin their service immediately, and they are subject to confirmation by the Missouri Senate.

