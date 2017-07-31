Alexander County receives $25,000 federal grant for emergency services

Alexander County will receive $25,000 to buy a new emergency vehicle.

The money comes from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Rural Development.

Alexander County Emergency Management Director, Mike Turner said they will use the money to buy a new F-250 truck.

"We recognized the need that we have to have something better," said Turner.

They've been working on getting a new truck for a year.

In the meantime, they've had to resort to using their personal vehicles.

"We've got a mobile command trailer that we have to have something to pull prior to this we had to borrow a truck from one of our members dad," said Turner

"This grant will help ensure that the people of Alexander County don't need to rely solely on volunteers to transport their equipment," said Senator Tammy Duckworth in a press release.

Turner said the best part about the grant is, they have enough in donations to meet the local matching fund requirement.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.