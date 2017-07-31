TN man sentenced after high speed chase in Pulaski, Co., IL

A 19-year-old of Memphis, Tennessee was sentenced to of one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Jim Flummer, State's Attorney of Pulaski County made the announcement that on Monday, July 31 Aerrion Inge was sentenced for the offense of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

According to the attorney's office, the sentence was pursuant to a plea agreement, and arose out of an incident which occurred on Interstate 57, on Friday, July 21.

Inge was stopped by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department for speeding, and while his driver’s license information was being checked he drove off from the scene.

A high speed chase began in which Inge crossed the median several times, eventually driving northbound in the southbound lanes for around seven miles.

According to the attorney's office, the lives of the traveling public were endangered. The chase and ended with a foot pursuit near Exit 18.

Officers from multiple departments were involved in the pursuit. Inge also pleaded guilty to Reckless Conduct, and Reckless Driving, which are misdemeanors.

