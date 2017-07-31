Kennett man pleads guilty to 2011 murder

A Kennett man has pleaded guilty to charges of murder and armed criminal action in connection to the shooting death of a man in 2011.

Standrique Matlock entered that plea in a New Madrid County Courtroom on July 25, 2017.

Matlock and Kareema Jefferson were both charged in connection to the shooting death of Roosevelt Jackson III.

He was shot and killed on July 11, 2011.

Court documents show that Jefferson got into a verbal argument with the victim. She told investigators that Jackson "used vulgar language toward her, stating she needed to tell 'her man' to come see him."

Jefferson told investigators that she met with Matlock and told him about the fight and that's when the pair allegedly came up with the plan to kill Jackson.

Matlock told investigators he confronted Jackson in front of an apartment building on Astrachan Street and shot him several times. Court documents show that he said he ran to another home nearby where he met Jefferson.

Matlock is scheduled to be sentenced on September 29, 2017.

Jefferson is scheduled for another hearing on August 9.

