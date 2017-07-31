Kennett man pleads guilty to 2011 murder

A Poplar Bluff man accused of murdering his grandpa is out on bond.
A Poplar Bluff man accused of murdering his grandpa is out on bond.
A Kennett man has pleaded guilty to charges of murder and armed criminal action in connection to the shooting death of a man in 2011.
A Kennett man has pleaded guilty to charges of murder and armed criminal action in connection to the shooting death of a man in 2011.
One man has died and a family member is behind bars after a shooting in Ripley County, Missouri.
One man has died and a family member is behind bars after a shooting in Ripley County, Missouri.
A Kentucky obstetrician who was at the hospital to give birth to her own baby took time to deliver another patient's baby first.
A Kentucky obstetrician who was at the hospital to give birth to her own baby took time to deliver another patient's baby first.
Federal funding was granted to help improve emergency services in Cairo and throughout Alexander County, Illinois.
Federal funding was granted to help improve emergency services in Cairo and throughout Alexander County, Illinois.
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.
HBO confirmed the hack but didn't say how much data was taken and did not confirm which shows were affected.
HBO confirmed the hack but didn't say how much data was taken and did not confirm which shows were affected.
A popular anonymous messaging app is ripe for hateful and bullying messages.
A popular anonymous messaging app is ripe for hateful and bullying messages.
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.
Sidney and Tammy Moorer, the couple charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, are both in court Monday morning for hearings in connection with their cases, court documents and officials confirm.
Sidney and Tammy Moorer, the couple charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, are both in court Monday morning for hearings in connection with their cases, court documents and officials confirm.