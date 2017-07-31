ACLU challenges Kentucky governor's social media blocking

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky has filed a federal lawsuit over Gov. Matt Bevin's blocking of Facebook and Twitter users.

The lawsuit asks a judge to declare that Bevin's blocking users is a violation of their First Amendment rights and to prohibit the governor from further blocking. Bevin often posts videos on Facebook and news and other statements on his official Twitter account.

The suit announced Monday was filed on behalf of two Kentucky residents who were blocked by Bevin on Facebook and Twitter. The ACLU says more than 600 people have been blocked from seeing the governor's postings.

Bevin spokeswoman Amanda Stamper said the blocking isn't violating free speech rights. Stamper says Bevin blocks users who post "obscene and abusive language or images, or repeated off-topic comments and spam."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.