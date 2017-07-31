ACLU challenges Kentucky governor's social media blocking

A Poplar Bluff man accused of murdering his grandpa is out on bond.
A Poplar Bluff man accused of murdering his grandpa is out on bond.
A Kennett man has pleaded guilty to charges of murder and armed criminal action in connection to the shooting death of a man in 2011.
A Kennett man has pleaded guilty to charges of murder and armed criminal action in connection to the shooting death of a man in 2011.
One man has died and a family member is behind bars after a shooting in Ripley County, Missouri.
One man has died and a family member is behind bars after a shooting in Ripley County, Missouri.
A Kentucky obstetrician who was at the hospital to give birth to her own baby took time to deliver another patient's baby first.
A Kentucky obstetrician who was at the hospital to give birth to her own baby took time to deliver another patient's baby first.
Federal funding was granted to help improve emergency services in Cairo and throughout Alexander County, Illinois.
Federal funding was granted to help improve emergency services in Cairo and throughout Alexander County, Illinois.