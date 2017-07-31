Cubs acquire LHP Wilson, C Avila in trade with Tigers

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have acquired reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila in a trade with the Detroit Tigers, bolstering their chance for another long playoff run.

The addition of Wilson gives manager Joe Maddon another late-inning option in front of All-Star closer Wade Davis. The World Series champions had been searching for backup catcher since they cut Miguel Montero a month ago, and Avila is having one of the best seasons of his career at the plate.

The Tigers received minor league infielders Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Paredes and a player to be named or cash consideration in Monday's trade. The 23-year-old Candelario was considered one of Chicago's top prospects, but he was blocked at the major league level by NL MVP Kris Bryant and first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

The major league non-waiver trade deadline is Monday at 4 p.m. EDT.

