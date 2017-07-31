Doniphan man charged with murder in deadly shooting

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A Doniphan man is behind bars on charges of murder and armed criminal action in connection to the shooting death of his brother-in-law.
A Doniphan man is behind bars on charges of murder and armed criminal action in connection to the shooting death of his brother-in-law.
A Kennett man has pleaded guilty to charges of murder and armed criminal action in connection to the shooting death of a man in 2011.
A Kennett man has pleaded guilty to charges of murder and armed criminal action in connection to the shooting death of a man in 2011.
Alexander County will receive $25,000 to buy a new emergency vehicle. The money comes from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Rural Development.
Alexander County will receive $25,000 to buy a new emergency vehicle. The money comes from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Rural Development.
A 19-year-old of Memphis, Tennessee was sentenced to of one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
A 19-year-old of Memphis, Tennessee was sentenced to of one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.
At a press conference on Monday, Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said the 12 inmates who escaped Sunday night comes down to two things: A mistake by a jail employee and peanut butter. Yes, peanut butter.
At a press conference on Monday, Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said the 12 inmates who escaped Sunday night comes down to two things: A mistake by a jail employee and peanut butter. Yes, peanut butter.
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.
Archie Manning played a key role in the hiring of Freeze, and he was a guest speaker at the 71st annual meeting of the Southern Legislative Conference in Biloxi on Monday.
Archie Manning played a key role in the hiring of Freeze, and he was a guest speaker at the 71st annual meeting of the Southern Legislative Conference in Biloxi on Monday.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
Police said a man and woman, who are referred to as a modern day “bunny n Clyde” in a Facebook post, were arrested in connection with a bank robbery from June 27 after several tips from the public.
Police said a man and woman, who are referred to as a modern day “bunny n Clyde” in a Facebook post, were arrested in connection with a bank robbery from June 27 after several tips from the public.
Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes.
Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes.