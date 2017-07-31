Doniphan man charged with murder in deadly shooting

A Doniphan man is behind bars on charges of murder and armed criminal action after an early morning shooting.

According to Sheriff Mike Barton, deputies responded to a home in the 160 West area of Ripley County around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, July 31.

Court documents show that Benjamin Ruhl, 36, got an unloaded gun from a downstairs bedroom inside the home. Witnesses said Ruhl loaded the gun, came out of the bedroom, and pointed it at a teenage girl.

The girl told everyone in the house that Ruhl had a gun and Barton said everyone ran from the basement to the main floor of the home.

That's when investigators said Ruhl chased his brother-in-law, Matthew Schrimsher, 31, and some young children up a stairway in the home.

Schrimsher reportedly tried to close the door to the basement as Ruhl was coming up the stairs pointing the gun at him. Ruhl fired the gun and the bullet went through the door and hit Schrimsher.

Schrimsher's older brother put him in a vehicle to drive him to the end of the driveway to meet emergency crews. Ruhl is accused of firing another shot at that vehicle.

Matthew Schrimsher died as a result of the gunshot wound.

Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton said after Ruhl fired the second shot he fled into the woods nearby moments later with the rifle he used.

When deputies arrived they searched the wooded area and were unable to locate Ruhl.

Deputies then saw Ruhl walk out of the woods toward the residence without the gun. He was then taken in custody without incident.

The rifle was shortly located thereafter in the woods and taken into evidence.

Ruhl faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and first-degree assault.

Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control are assisting in the investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.