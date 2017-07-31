1 killed, 1 in custody after shooting in Ripley County, MO

One man has died and a family member is behind bars after a shooting in Ripley County, Missouri.

According to Sheriff Mike Barton, deputies responded to a home in the 160 West area of Ripley County around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, July 31.

The victim was shot one time, according to Barton.

A man who was at the home was taken into custody.

Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control are assisting in the investigation.

