1 killed, 1 in custody after shooting in Ripley County, MO

One man has died and a family member is behind bars after a shooting in Ripley County, Missouri.
A Kentucky obstetrician who was at the hospital to give birth to her own baby took time to deliver another patient's baby first.
Federal funding was granted to help improve emergency services in Cairo and throughout Alexander County, Illinois.
A murder trial begins this week for a white former St. Louis police officer accused of killing a black suspect nearly six years ago.
According to Councilman Danny Brown, the city of Cairo, Illinois is broke.
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.
A popular anonymous messaging app is ripe for hateful and bullying messages.
Collins Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman and her two children.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.
