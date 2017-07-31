$25,000 grant to buy truck for emergency services in Alexander Co., IL

Federal funding was granted to help improve emergency services in Cairo and throughout Alexander County, Illinois.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced on Monday, July 31 a $25,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture Office of Rural Development to support buying a truck for emergency services that will improve response times.

“This grant will help ensure that the people of Alexander County don’t need to rely solely on volunteers to transport their equipment,” said Senator Duckworth. “Speaking with residents a few weeks ago, they expressed disappointment with the lack of investment in and overall neglect of their community. Senator Durbin and I will continue working to build momentum towards the better Cairo that the optimism, hard work and resilience of its people deserve.”

County Board Chairman Chalen Tatum said they are "tickled to death" to receive the grant money.

The USDA Office of Rural Development Economic Impact Initiative grant program provides funding to help in the development of essential community resources in rural communities with extreme unemployment and severe economic depression.

