Youth careers campaign launches in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, MO

The Cape Girardeau and Jackson Area Chambers of Commerce have come together to launch a careers campaign aimed at attracting young adults to manufacturing careers.

Part of the goal is to increase education and training opportunities to meet a growing shortage of skilled employees.

"The erosion of technical training programs and a lack of student interest in math, science and technical careers have left America with a critical shortage of skilled workers" said Jerry Jasinowski, president of the National Association of Manufacturers.

The "Dream It. Do It." national campaign hopes to help young people identify what they are passionate about and find fulfilling careers in manufacturing.

Average annual compensation is $63,000 which is 20 percent higher than the rest of the economy.

The campaign also seeks to broaden awareness about today's manufacturing careers - from being a test engineer for an mp3 maker, a designer for a mountain bike manufacturer or a software developer at a computer game company to a product manager for a high-tech eye scanning security device.

For more information about the campaign, visit www.dreamit-doit.com.

