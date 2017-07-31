Police arrest man carrying loaded AK-47 onto train platform

A murder trial begins this week for a white former St. Louis police officer accused of killing a black suspect nearly six years ago.
According to Councilman Danny Brown, the city of Cairo, Illinois is broke.
A man is in jail after he was arrested on charges that he carried a loaded assault rifle onto the platform of a Chicago train station.
The Illinois State Police is reporting that three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-57 in Franklin County, Illinois on Monday, July 31.
Representatives Mike Bost (R-IL) and Jack Bergman (R-MI) are asking the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary to investigate allegations of mismanagement at the Marion VA Medical Center.
