Police arrest man carrying loaded AK-47 onto train platform

CHICAGO (AP) - A man is in jail after he was arrested on charges that he carried a loaded assault rifle onto the platform of a Chicago train station.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jordan Watkins of Chicago is charged with felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a parolee and being an armed habitual criminal. His bond was set at $150,000 during a court hearing on Sunday.

During the hearing, prosecutors said that on Saturday morning police saw him on a Chicago Transit Authority platform in the Lakeview neighborhood on the city's North Side with a loaded AK-47 strapped to his chest that he attempted to conceal by wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Watkins was on parole at the time of his arrest after being convicted in 2013 of drug and gun charges.

