Lawmakers call for investigation at Marion VA

Representative Mike Bost (R-IL) and Jack Bergman (R-MI), the House Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations Chairman, are asking the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary to investigate allegations of mismanagement at the Marion VA Medical Center.

According to a letter sent to Secretary David Shulkin on July 28, the mismanagement at the VA Medical center may have compromised quality of care and patient safety.

“According to a memorandum dated May 31, 2017, written by the VA National Center for Patient Safety (NCPS) program manager, the Marion VAMC has experienced significant declines in patient safety culture metrics and employee morale since these areas were last assessed in 2014. Specifically, the memo describes a 2015 visit by NCPS to investigate employee complaints pertaining to worsening organizational and patient safety culture at the facility. Employees also alleged that senior leadership retaliated against them for reporting such problems,” the members wrote. “VA internal documents demonstrate a strong need for the Central Office to investigate and take action to address the safety concerns.”

In the letter, the members wrote that an employee filed a complaint claiming that 15 veterans have "died during or shortly after discharge from the CLC.

Bergman and Bost asked that a response be filed by September 1, 2017.

You can read the full NCPS memo here.

