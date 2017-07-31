Lawmakers call for investigation at Marion VA

A murder trial begins this week for a white former St. Louis police officer accused of killing a black suspect nearly six years ago.
According to Councilman Danny Brown, the city of Cairo, Illinois is broke.
A man is in jail after he was arrested on charges that he carried a loaded assault rifle onto the platform of a Chicago train station.
The Illinois State Police is reporting that three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-57 in Franklin County, Illinois on Monday, July 31.
Representatives Mike Bost (R-IL) and Jack Bergman (R-MI) are asking the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary to investigate allegations of mismanagement at the Marion VA Medical Center.
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
Sidney and Tammy Moorer, the couple charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, are both in court Monday morning for hearings in connection with their cases, court documents and officials confirm.
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
A popular anonymous messaging app is ripe for hateful and bullying messages.
The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
A bystander subdued the attacker until police arrived.
