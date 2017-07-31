Parade committee to hear Confederate flag appeal

A teenager from Chaffee has done something most kids his age haven't: he's taken a solo flight!
A teenager from Chaffee has done something most kids his age haven't: he's taken a solo flight!
The Illinois State Police is reporting that all lanes of I-57 in Franklin County, Illinois are back open after a crash Monday morning.
The Illinois State Police is reporting that all lanes of I-57 in Franklin County, Illinois are back open after a crash Monday morning.
A parade committee will hear an appeal from the Sons of Confederate Veterans after a Kentucky city commission voted to limit participation in its Veterans Day parade to those representing the United States.
A parade committee will hear an appeal from the Sons of Confederate Veterans after a Kentucky city commission voted to limit participation in its Veterans Day parade to those representing the United States.
The Illinois State Police is reporting that a Paducah, Kentucky man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Williamson County, Illinois on Sunday afternoon, July 30.
The Illinois State Police is reporting that a Paducah, Kentucky man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Williamson County, Illinois on Sunday afternoon, July 30.
A single-vehicle crash Sunday, July 30, 2017 claimed the life of a Malden man.
A single-vehicle crash Sunday, July 30, 2017 claimed the life of a Malden man.