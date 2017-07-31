All lanes of I-57 in Franklin Co., IL back open after crash

The Illinois State Police is reporting that all lanes of I-57 in Franklin County, Illinois are back open after a crash Monday morning.
Authorities say the crash happened around the 64.5 mile marker.
There are injuries reported.
Stay tuned to KFVS12 both on-air online for the latest.
