4 injured in crash on I-57 in Franklin Co., IL

The Illinois State Police is reporting that three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-57 in Franklin County, Illinois on Monday, July 31.

Authorities say the crash happened around 6:56 a.m. at the 64.5 mile marker. Troopers with the ISP say Alejandra N. Ruiz Anguiano, 20, of Peoria, Illinois, was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer northbound on I-57 when she lost control of the vehicle due to a mechanical failure. The vehicle hit a guardrail off of the right shoulder, spinning the vehicle before it came to a rest in the left lane of I-57.

A 16-year-old female passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital before being flown to a regional hospital. Alejandra N. Ruiz Anguiano sustained major injuries in the crash and was taken to an area hospital. Two other passengers, Teresa Anguiano, 46, of Peoria, Illinois and Primitivo Ruiz, 71, of Peoria, Illinois, sustained minor injuries in the crash and were taken to area hospitals.

Three other passengers, Luis Ruiz, 71, Elisa Corona, 72 and a 13-year-old female, were not injured in the crash.

The left northbound lane of I-57 was closed for approximately one hour for crash investigation and scene clean up.

