Paducah man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Williamson Co., IL

A teenager from Chaffee has done something most kids his age haven't: he's taken a solo flight!
The Illinois State Police is reporting that all lanes of I-57 in Franklin County, Illinois are back open after a crash Monday morning.
A parade committee will hear an appeal from the Sons of Confederate Veterans after a Kentucky city commission voted to limit participation in its Veterans Day parade to those representing the United States.
The Illinois State Police is reporting that a Paducah, Kentucky man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Williamson County, Illinois on Sunday afternoon, July 30.
A single-vehicle crash Sunday, July 30, 2017 claimed the life of a Malden man.
Surprise! Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. And it will make landfall on the west-central Florida coast Monday afternoon.
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.
Deputies say 12 inmates escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday.
Officials on the Coast are entering day three of the search for a man accused of shooting a Harrison County deputy.
