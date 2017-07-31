Paducah man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Williamson Co., IL

The Illinois State Police is reporting that a Paducah, Kentucky man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Williamson County, Illinois on Sunday afternoon, July 30.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday at mile post 49 in Williamson County. Troopers say Roger C. Bernard, 67, was traveling southbound when he lost control of his motorcycle and traveled into the center medium. Bernard was ejected from the motorcycle and was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

No charges have been filed, but the investigation remains ongoing.

