Five things you need to know on 7/31

It's Monday, July 31, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: After coming off of a weekend of nice weather, Monday is shaping up to be just as nice. With mostly sunny skies, expect to see temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Warmer temps will begin to creep back into the Heartland, but most of Monday will stay nice with relatively low humidity levels. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect warmer temps as the week moves on with a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.

Making headlines:

Paducah man rode horse drunk; 5-year-old boy injured when thrown from horse: A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested after Kentucky State Police say he was riding a horse drunk and giving children rides when a little boy was thrown from the horse and injured.

Putin says US will have to shed 755 from diplomatic staff: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday the United States would have to cut its embassy and consulate staff in Russia by 755, heightening tensions between Washington and Moscow three days after the U.S. Congress approved sanctions against Russia.

Malden, MO man killed in crash: A single-vehicle crash Sunday, July 30, 2017 claimed the life of a Malden man. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 49-year-old John D. Minks was driving a Pontiac G6 and for an unknown reason the car went off the right side of the road. Minks was thrown from the vehicle and later died at a hospital.

Trump to decide soon on ending health payments: The White House is insisting that the Senate resume efforts to repeal and replace the nation's health care law, signaling that President Donald Trump stands ready to end required payments to insurers this week to let "Obamacare implode" and force congressional action.

Rend Lake missing body found and identified: The body of a 37-year-old man who died in Rend Lake has been recovered and identified. The victim is identified as Jeremy R. Jelley of Geff, Ill. His body was taken to the Williamson County Morgue where an autopsy is being scheduled to be performed.

