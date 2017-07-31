Malden, MO man killed in crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Malden, MO man killed in crash

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
Connect
BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A single-vehicle crash Sunday, July 30, 2017 claims the life of a Malden man.

The crash happened in Butler County on Highway 53, about a half-mile South of Poplar Bluff, around 12:17 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 49-year-old John D. Minks was driving a Pontiac G6 northbound and for an unknown reason the car went off the right side of the road.

Mr. Minks was thrown from the car.

He was rushed by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital where he later died.

Troopers report that Minks was not wearing a seat belt.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Malden, MO man killed in crash

    Malden, MO man killed in crash

    Monday, July 31 2017 12:48 AM EDT2017-07-31 04:48:43 GMT

    A single-vehicle crash Sunday, July 30, 2017 claims the life of a Malden man. The crash happened in Butler County on Highway 53, about a half-mile South of Poplar Bluff, around 12:17 p.m.

    A single-vehicle crash Sunday, July 30, 2017 claims the life of a Malden man. The crash happened in Butler County on Highway 53, about a half-mile South of Poplar Bluff, around 12:17 p.m.

  • Chaffee, MO teen flies solo for first time

    Chaffee, MO teen flies solo for first time

    Monday, July 31 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-07-31 04:46:55 GMT
    (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

    Local teen who's learning to fly take his first solo flights

    Local teen who's learning to fly take his first solo flights

  • KSP: Paducah man rode horse drunk; 5-year-old boy injured when thrown from horse

    KSP: Paducah man rode horse drunk; 5-year-old boy injured when thrown from horse

    Monday, July 31 2017 12:38 AM EDT2017-07-31 04:38:42 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested after Kentucky State Police say he was riding a horse drunk and giving children rides when a little boy was thrown from the horse and injured.

    A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested after Kentucky State Police say he was riding a horse drunk and giving children rides when a little boy was thrown from the horse and injured.

    •   
Powered by Frankly