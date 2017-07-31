Malden, MO man killed in crash

A single-vehicle crash Sunday, July 30, 2017 claims the life of a Malden man.

The crash happened in Butler County on Highway 53, about a half-mile South of Poplar Bluff, around 12:17 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 49-year-old John D. Minks was driving a Pontiac G6 northbound and for an unknown reason the car went off the right side of the road.

Mr. Minks was thrown from the car.

He was rushed by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital where he later died.

Troopers report that Minks was not wearing a seat belt.

