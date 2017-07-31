Southeast student uses technology skills in a U.S. Bank corporate internship

Jared Banning, a Southeast Missouri State University finance student, has worked hard putting his technology skills to use this summer at an internship with corporate U.S. Bank in St. Louis, Missouri.

Banning will continue the internship through August 12. He said he is focused on working with trust technology and security services in wealth management and also getting the opportunity to network among coworkers and senior management, as well as participate in meetings.

“Southeast did a great job teaching practical skills with Microsoft applications that have allowed me to succeed in my internships,” Banning said. “I have learned how to network, how to use Excel, how to effectively manage people and have been able to see what it takes to make a business team run smoothly and efficiently.”

He has even been successful in teaching his coworkers new tricks and skills on Microsoft Excel.

Banning said he hopes that this internship will help lead him to a job after graduation next spring.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.