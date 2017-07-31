All-Star slugger Lee May dies at 74; was member of Reds Hall

Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.
Lee May, an All-Star slugger who put up 100-RBI seasons for three different teams, has died. He was 74.
Lance Lynn threw six strong innings and Jose Martinez homered and drove in three runs as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 Sunday for their fifth win in seven games.
Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs, Zack Greinke pitched seven strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Saturday night.
Sandy Leon slid into home plate and avoided catcher Drew Butera's tag on Eduardo Nunez's ground out in the 10th inning Saturday night, lifting the Boston Red Sox past Kansas City 9-8 to end the Royals'...
