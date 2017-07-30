Chaffee, MO teen flies solo for first time

All teens have different struggles. Some are bigger than others but most teens worry about when they're going to get their drivers license.

Tyler Huckstep is worrying about things a little bit bigger.

"I'm not too interested in cars," said Huckstep. "I'd rather fly, I'd spend every day all day long in the air if I could."

Which is what he does every chance he can get. He's only 16 but he has already flown in a plane and a gyrocopter by himself. All part of his training to become a pilot, but it's not common at his age.

But Huckstep has been around his planes his entire life. Some of his early memories are of his grandfather and his plane, which Huckstep would ride in as a kid. But elementary school is where the fascination took a leap forward.

He started to learn about flying the plane and learned how to steer and eventually would fly with friends and family where if something went wrong they could take back control.

"I was about eight, eight-and-a-half when I started," he said. "Flying solo though is just something totally different."

Since pursuing his own pilot's license Tyler has logged more than 35 hours of instructional fly time. But even with that experience, he didn't know he would be going up by himself till it actually happened.

"I didn't know I was gonna fly the airplane alone," he said. "I woke up and I came over here for a normal flight lesson, it turned out to going around the pattern and doing three take off and landings alone."

Tyler would also like to thank:

Skyboard Aviation

Magni Flight LLC

Charlie Gosher

Mike Conrad

Don Marshall

Dean Houseman

Bev Cleair

Mike Mecrate

His Grandpa

Andy Hill

Mac McCallistor

Paul Simon

Carlos Robles

Cape Copters

Robert Cork

Justin Albright

Airport staff

Everyone else who has helped him on his journey

Tyler already has his drivers license but say he only drive to school, work, and the airport. He's also hoping that more solo flights are headed his way in the future.

